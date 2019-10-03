Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cubic by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cubic by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,558. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

