Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 27,367 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) by 281.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $25.65.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.