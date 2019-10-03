Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,820. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 73.2% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 471,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 199,523 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 43.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 83.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

