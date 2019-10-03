iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.21. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.73. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6098 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

