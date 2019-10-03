iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Decreased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.66. 16,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,895. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $171.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7669 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.