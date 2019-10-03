iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.63. 18,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,912. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $132.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.572 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.