iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Lessened by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12,188.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $186.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,275. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $211.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

