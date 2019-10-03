iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Emerson Wealth Management LLC

Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 43.8% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $59,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IWB traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $159.25. 56,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,168. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.22 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $168.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

