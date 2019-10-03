iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $31,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 134,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 77,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 1,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

