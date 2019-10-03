iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 67.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $228,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 317,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $292.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

