iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $92,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.82. The stock had a trading volume of 394,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.87 and its 200 day moving average is $292.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

