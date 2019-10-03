iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379,443 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.