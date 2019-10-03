IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

IRCP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

IRCP stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $409.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported ($9.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Consilium Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,622,000. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales comprises approximately 24.3% of Consilium Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consilium Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.