IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. IOTA has a market cap of $754.03 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Upbit, Binance and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00230470 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Coinone, FCoin, Cobinhood, Ovis, Exrates, Upbit, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

