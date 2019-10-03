Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National CineMedia (NCMI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2019 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. "

9/27/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/20/2019 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/19/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – National CineMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

9/12/2019 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/31/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2019 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/22/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

8/22/2019 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2019 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2019 – National CineMedia was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 3,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

