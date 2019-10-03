Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Caci International (CACI)

Caci International (NYSE: CACI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2019 – Caci International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2019 – Caci International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Caci International is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Caci International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Caci International was given a new $233.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Caci International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Caci International was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $223.00.

NYSE CACI traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $225.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,558. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total transaction of $54,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Caci International by 6.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

