Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 910,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 196,767 shares.The stock last traded at $103.91 and had previously closed at $103.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 5,426.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.