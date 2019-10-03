Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.04–0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $6.35-6.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of INTU opened at $260.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

