Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 71.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $20,415,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average of $264.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

