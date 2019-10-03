Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $7.93. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 2,713,978 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

In related news, insider Peter Harmer bought 42,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.01 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$344,158.97 ($244,084.37). Also, insider Elizabeth Bryan bought 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.76 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of A$51,821.28 ($36,752.68). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 315,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,231.

About Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

