Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 68.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insperity by 279.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $248,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,524 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $157,032.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,472.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,142 shares of company stock worth $2,415,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

