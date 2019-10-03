Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Sells 1,228 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,630.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $412,950.00.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.49. The company had a trading volume of 931,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,380. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in VMware by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in VMware by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

