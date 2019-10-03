Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $190,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ILMN traded up $8.51 on Thursday, reaching $296.80. The company had a trading volume of 64,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,964. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 67,829.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,377 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 38,516.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 873,560 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,175,781,000 after acquiring an additional 799,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 107.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,953 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,200,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,541 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

