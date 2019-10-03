Insider Selling: Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $104,340.00.

W Bradford Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $112,440.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $104,220.00.

FIXX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 66,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,764. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.10.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,232.67% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

