Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells 7,164 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $901,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $125.58. 201,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

