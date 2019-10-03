Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $396,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Five9 stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 48,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $647,000.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.