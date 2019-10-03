Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $396,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 48,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $647,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

