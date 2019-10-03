Insider Selling: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,472.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 26,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $376.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 135,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.