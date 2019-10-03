Insider Buying: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CEO Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CEO Eric A. Brock bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

ONDS remained flat at $$6.50 during trading on Thursday.

Get Ondas alerts:

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio systems in the United States and internationally. It provides FullMAX Base Station, and remote radios are deployed by customers to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX radios that include a variety of security measures to protect the network against cyber terrorist attacks, and to safeguard critical assets and information.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.