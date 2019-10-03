Insider Buying: Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) Insider Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 3,600,000 shares of Lionhub Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00 ($127,659.57).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Lionhub Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.42.

LionHub Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops technology parks. The company was formerly known as Arasor International Limited and changed its name to LionHub Group Limited in November 2013.

