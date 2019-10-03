Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,480,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,463 shares.The stock last traded at $0.14 and had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 205.75% and a negative net margin of 489.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,089 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

