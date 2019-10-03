Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report sales of $164.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the highest is $165.50 million. Inovalon reported sales of $145.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $640.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.22 million to $643.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $698.85 million, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $727.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

INOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

