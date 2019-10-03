Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 1,381,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,875. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 307.49% and a net margin of 146.60%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Innoviva by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $8,336,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

