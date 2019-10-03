Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 347,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ingredion by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 33.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 86.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

