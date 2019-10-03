ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.66 ($14.72).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

