Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at MKM Partners

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,108. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $938.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Infinera by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.