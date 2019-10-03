India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97, approximately 571,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,299,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 308.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $155,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

