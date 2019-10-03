Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICD shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 603,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

