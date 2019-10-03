IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.12% of IMPINJ worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IMPINJ by 48,471.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in IMPINJ by 65.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth $236,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPINJ stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 88,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,105. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 18,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $638,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $117,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,012 shares of company stock worth $5,228,424. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

