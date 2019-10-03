Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Trading 1.7% Higher

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240.67 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), 5,351 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 93,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $313.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.32.

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.