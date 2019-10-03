Impact Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Impact has traded down 72.1% against the dollar. Impact has a total market cap of $18,138.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000918 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impact Profile

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX . The official website for Impact is www.impact-coin.org

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

