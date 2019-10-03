Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given a $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMMU. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

IMMU stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,490. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

