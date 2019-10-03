ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMGN. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.28.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 995,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,408. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,025,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,471,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

