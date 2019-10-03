iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $167,356.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Binance and Gatecoin. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

