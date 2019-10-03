IDEX Membership (IDXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $278,462.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $278,462.00 and $387.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $139.23 or 0.01700839 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038412 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.05430441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001053 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

