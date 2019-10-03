Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.30

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $2.78. Ideal Power shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

