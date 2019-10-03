ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on ICU Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.08. 180,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,955. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $284.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.23.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 239 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $59,446.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,529.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,317 shares of company stock valued at $864,931. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 70.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 15.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

