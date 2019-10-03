Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.72. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 925 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

