ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,012. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 23.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 724,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 168,979 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 284.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,010,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 747,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

