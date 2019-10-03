ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:IBN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,012. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
