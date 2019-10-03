HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HYPERA S A/S has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut HYPERA S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

