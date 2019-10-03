Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HNT. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Huntsworth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 136 ($1.78).

HNT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 84.60 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.02. Huntsworth has a twelve month low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Neil Jones sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total value of £44,649 ($58,341.83).

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

